The Blue Jays recalled Heineman from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

He'll provide the Blue Jays with an extra body at catcher behind No. 1 backstop Danny Jansen after Alejandro Kirk (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Jansen should handle the bulk of the work behind the dish while Kirk is on the shelf, so Heineman may be in store for just a couple starts per week during his upcoming stint in the big leagues.