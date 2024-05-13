Riley (side) isn't overly concerned with his long-term availability after being removed early from Sunday's game, and he considers himself day-to-day, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Riley experienced left side tightness in batting practice Sunday and was ultimately removed from Atlanta's contest against the Mets in the fourth inning after going 1-for-2 at the plate. The third baseman doesn't know yet if he'll be sent for an MRI. With the team launching a three-game home series against the Cubs on Monday, there's a chance that Riley misses some, if not all, of the series as Atlanta will likely be cautious with the talented 26-year-old.