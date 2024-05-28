Riley went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

Seeing his first game action since May 12, Riley looked a bit rusty but appeared full recovered from an intercostal strain. The third baseman hit second in the order with lefty Mitchell Parker on the bump for the Nats, and that could be his new home in the batting order against southpaws with Atlanta shuffling things around in the wake of a season-ending knee injury for Ronald Acuna. Through 167 plate appearances this year, Riley is slashing a disappointing .238/.311/.377 with three homers and 18 RBI.