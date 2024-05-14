An MRI revealed that Riley has inflammation in his left side, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The results of Riley's MRI indicate that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list, though the club will exercise caution to ensure he doesn't make the injury worse. "They'll treat him up tomorrow and see where he's at," said manager Brian Snitker. "The MRI just showing inflammation is a good thing, now it's going to be maintenance and a day-to-day thing."