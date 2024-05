Riley (side) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He'll miss out on a third straight start while he manages left side inflammation, but with the benefit of some added rest in the form of a team off day Thursday, Riley could be healthy enough to rejoin the starting nine for Friday's series opener versus the Padres. Zack Short will make another start at third base in Riley's place Wednesday.