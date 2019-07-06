Braves' Brian McCann: Walks it off in ninth

McCann went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.

After eight scoreless innings and a 148-minute rain delay, McCann finally ended things with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth. The veteran catcher has been effective in a timeshare with Tyler Flowers, slugging eight homers and 31 RBI through 49 games with a .796 OPS -- McCann's highest mark since 2013.