Braves' Brian McCann: Pops 12th homer

McCann went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Giants.

The homer was his second in nine September starts and 12th of the season. McCann's return to Atlanta has generally been a success when he's been able to stay healthy, and he sports a .252/.322/.419 slash line through 82 games on the year.

