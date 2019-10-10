Braves' Brian McCann: Announces retirement after loss

McCann announced after Wednesday's NLDS Game 5 loss to the Cardinals that he will retire from baseball, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

McCann started all five games against the Cardinals but went 3-for-16 with a double and a walk. He said he made the decision to retire in September. McCann finishes his 15-year career with a .262/.337/.452 slash line, 282 home runs, 1,018 RBI and seven All-Star appearances. The 35-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Braves, three with the Yankees and two with the Astros.