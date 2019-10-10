Braves' Brian McCann: Announces retirement after loss
McCann announced after Wednesday's NLDS Game 5 loss to the Cardinals that he will retire from baseball, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
McCann started all five games against the Cardinals but went 3-for-16 with a double and a walk. He said he made the decision to retire in September. McCann finishes his 15-year career with a .262/.337/.452 slash line, 282 home runs, 1,018 RBI and seven All-Star appearances. The 35-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Braves, three with the Yankees and two with the Astros.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...