O'Day (3-0) picked up the win in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, giving up one hit in a scoreless fifth inning.

Tommy Milone only lasted four frames as the starter, handing O'Day the win on a platter after he entered the game with a 5-1 lead. The veteran reliever has a sparkling 0.77 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 11.2 innings this season, but he remains in a fairly low-leverage role with zero saves or holds in 13 appearances.