O'Day announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he has retired from professional baseball.

The 40-year-old right-hander will step away from the game coming off an injury-plagued 2022 campaign in Atlanta wherein he logged just 21.2 innings with the big club while battling a left calf strain and a sprained right big toe. O'Day appeared in 644 games over parts of 15 seasons in the majors with the Angels, Mets, Rangers, Orioles and Yankees in addition to Atlanta, logging a lifetime 2.59 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. The longtime setup man made his lone All-Star team in 2015 as a member of Baltimore.