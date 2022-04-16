O'Day (1-0) earned the win in relief Friday against the Padres after tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The 39-year-old veteran has enjoyed a strong start to the season with the Braves, as he's yet to give up a run or a hit through his first three appearances while also fanning three, recording a hold and a win. He's not going to be able to keep this up for a prolonged stretch going forward, but he's certainly delivering quality appearances every time he steps on the mound for one of the best teams in the National League.