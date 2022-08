O'Day (calf) had his rehab assignment shut down after he sustained a sprained right big toe during his appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

O'Day has been dealing with a left calf strain since mid-July, but he had been with the Triple-A club on a rehab assignment since Aug. 9. He's posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in seven innings over seven rehab appearances at the Triple-A level, but it's not yet clear how his toe injury will impact his return timetable.