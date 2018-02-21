Camargo is expected to be the Braves' primary third baseman to start the regular season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Some reports swirled linking the Braves to various free agent third basemen, but with the market dwindling and spring training in progress, it seems like Camargo is going to be the man at the hot corner. The 24-year-old impressed in his first major-league stint, slashing .299/.331/.452 in 241 at-bats last season. He's also considered the team's best defensive infielder since Andrelton Simmons, so it's certainly reasonable for him to maintain his perch atop the third base depth chart. Rio Ruiz and Austin Riley (to an extent) are also in the mix for the starting gig, but Camargo appears to have the upper hand at this point.