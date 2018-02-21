Braves' Johan Camargo: Likely to open as starting third baseman
Camargo is expected to be the Braves' primary third baseman to start the regular season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Some reports swirled linking the Braves to various free agent third basemen, but with the market dwindling and spring training in progress, it seems like Camargo is going to be the man at the hot corner. The 24-year-old impressed in his first major-league stint, slashing .299/.331/.452 in 241 at-bats last season. He's also considered the team's best defensive infielder since Andrelton Simmons, so it's certainly reasonable for him to maintain his perch atop the third base depth chart. Rio Ruiz and Austin Riley (to an extent) are also in the mix for the starting gig, but Camargo appears to have the upper hand at this point.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Current atop depth chart at third•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Heads to bench for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...