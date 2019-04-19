Braves' Johan Camargo: Shaky in field Thursday
Camargo went 2-for-4 in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks but also committed his first two errors of the season.
Getting the start at third base, Camargo booted groundballs in the second and seventh inning, with the latter leading to an unearned run. The utility man has started five of the last seven games around the diamond, going 8-for-20 with a homer and seven RBI, but if his defense becomes a concern, manager Brian Snitker may scale back Camargo's playing time and give Charlie Culberson a chance when regular members of the lineup need a break.
