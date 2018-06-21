Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Clubs eighth homer Wednesday
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.
The homer was his eighth of the year and first in June, but Suzuki has still put together a strong .364/.417/.545 slash line through 10 games on the month despite not leaving the yard until Wednesday. He'll continue splitting starts with Tyler Flowers, but both catchers have shown enough with their bats to have value even in shallower fantasy formats despite the cap on their playing time.
