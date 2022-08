Suzuki will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

With Max Stassi getting a breather for the day game after a night game, Suzuki will pick up his fifth start of August. Since the All-Star break, the Angels' No. 2 catcher is hitting .222 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run over 10 contests.