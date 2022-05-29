Suzuki (neck) said he'll be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Even though he was briefly hospitalized after he was removed prior to the third inning of Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays when he took an errant throw to the neck, Suzuki escaped with little more than a contusion. He may still be nursing some soreness on the neck and could have to don some extra padding as a result, but he won't be forced to the injured list because of the neck issue. The Angels' decision not to call up another catcher from the minor-league ranks supports the notion that Suzuki has been cleared to fill his normal backup role behind top backstop Max Stassi.