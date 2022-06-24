Wright (8-4) allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Giants.

Wright was in trouble throughout the game, though he induced a double play in each of the first four innings to get out of jams. However, that didn't happen in his final two frames when the Giants combined to score three runs. Wright has maintained a strong 3.18 ERA and 92:27 K:BB across 85 innings this season. However, he's allowed 21 hits and nine earned runs across his last two starts -- spanning 11.1 frames.