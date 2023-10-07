Wright is expected to undergo shoulder surgery that will cause him to miss the entire 2024 season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Wright landed on the 60-day IL on Friday with a right shoulder strain. Considering he already suffered the same injury earlier this season, he'll now go under the knife to address the issue directly and look forward to a likely return in 2025. Wright had a 3.19 ERA in 2022 but wasn't very effective when healthy this year, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.84 WHIP alongside a 34:17 K:BB through 31 innings.