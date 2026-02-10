Wright signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday and received an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Wright made eight appearances in the Royals' farm system last year while working his way back from an oblique injury, finishing with a 5.48 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 23 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. The 30-year-old will now get to show the Cubs what he can do when fully healthy this spring, but he's likely destined to begin the year at Triple-A Iowa.