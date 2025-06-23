The Royals activated Wright (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Omaha.

Wright has struggled on his rehab assignment, netting a 5.48 ERA and 21:14 K:BB over 23 innings across eight starts. He yielded four runs with a 3:3 K:BB over three innings in his most recent rehab outing with Omaha and the Royals have decided to keep him there rather than add him to the active roster in the majors. Wright hasn't pitched at the big-league level since undergoing right shoulder surgery in October of 2023.