The Royals placed Wright on outright waivers Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Wright didn't pitch at all in 2024 and made only eight rehab starts in 2025 due to right shoulder surgery and more recently an oblique strain. He's considered healthy now, but Wright's velocity was down and he posted a 5.48 ERA in his 23 innings between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha this season. The former 20-game winner turned 30 last month and might have to settle for a minor-league contract this offseason.