Wright will be shut down for the next two weeks at Triple-A Omaha after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, Doug Miller of MLB.com reports.

Wright had to be scratched from a scheduled start with Omaha this past Friday after injuring himself in a pregame bullpen session. He will be re-evaluated after a two-week shutdown period. Wright hasn't pitched at the big-league level since undergoing right shoulder surgery in October 2023.