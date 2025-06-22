Wright (shoulder) allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters over three innings in his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Omaha.

Wright made his eighth rehab appearance Saturday, and his sixth since resuming activity following a pause due to shoulder fatigue. After tossing four scoreless innings in his previous outing with Omaha last Sunday, the right-hander struggled this time out, battling command issues and surrendering a home run. With his 30-day rehab window set to expire Tuesday, Kansas City will have to activate him soon. However, Wright hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023 with Atlanta, lacks a clear path to a rotation spot and hasn't thrown more than four innings in any rehab outing, all of which suggests that he's ticketed for a long-relief role with the Royals if he isn't optioned to Triple-A once he's reinstated from the 15-day injured list.