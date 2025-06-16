Wright (shoulder) struck out six and allowed two hits and one walk over four scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Omaha.

Making his seventh start in the minors overall this season and the fifth of his current rehab assignment, Wright delivered his sharpest performance to date. He recorded 12 outs on 65 pitches (41 strikes) in Sunday's outing, inducing five swings and misses along the way. Wright's 30-day rehab window will come to a close June 24, so he'll presumably make one more start in the minors before being activated from the 60-day injured list. Though Cole Ragans (shoulder) is likely to remain on the shelf through the All-Star break, rookie Noah Cameron has thrived while replacing him in the rotation, so Kansas City may not have a starting role available for Wright upon his return.