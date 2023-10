Atlanta placed Wright on the 60-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder strain, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wright was confirmed to be left off Atlanta's NLDS roster Friday, and his move to the 60-day IL will officially keep him unavailable for the entire postseason. Wright missed more than four months of the season due to a strained right shoulder, and he'll now focus on making it back for the start of next year.