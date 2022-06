Wright (6-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over eight innings against the Athletics. He struck out seven.

It was another dominant outing for Wright, who threw 74 of 105 pitches for strikes in Tuesday's win. This was his third quality start in a row, and his fourth in the last five games. The young righty has been a pleasant surprise this year for both the Braves and fantasy managers and will take a 2.39 ERA into his next outing.