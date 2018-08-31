Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Drops second straight start
Foltynewicz (10-9) pitched six innings and took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks in the 5-4 loss to the Cubs. He gave up a home run and struck out five batters.
In his five previous starts Foltynewicz cruised through 32.2 innings with a 1.38 ERA and a 3-1 record. Needless to say, Thursday's outing was a disappointment for the All-Star righty. He was actually in line for a victory before coughing up a two-run, pinch-hit blast to Tommy La Stella in the sixth inning. Foltynewicz will carry his 2.80 ERA into Tuesday's home showdown against Boston.
