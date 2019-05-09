Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Hit hard by Dodgers
Foltynewicz (0-2) took the loss Wednesday. getting tagged for five runs on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out two as Atlanta fell 9-4 to the Dodgers.
The right-hander was taken deep by Kiki Hernandez and Max Muncy, and Foltynewicz has now served up five homers in only 16.2 innings since coming off the IL. He's having trouble sustaining his velocity deep into games -- he topped out at 97 mph with his fastball early Wednesday, but in three starts is still only averaging 94.3 mph with the pitch, over two ticks slower than last year -- and Atlanta clearly rushed him back from his rehab assignment a little too soon. Folty will try to turn things around in his next outing Tuesday, at home against the Cards.
