Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Still searching for form

Foltynewicz has posted a 4.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB through 17.2 innings over three starts since his demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett.

While the WHIP is particularly alarming, there are some encouraging signs in Foltynewicz's performance -- his strikeout rate is back above 9.0, and he has yet to serve up a home run during this minor-league stint. Atlanta is still looking to solidify its rotation for the stretch run, whether internally or on the trade market, but the right-hander might still be a big part of the team's plans.