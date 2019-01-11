Freeman and the Braves agreed to a one-year, $1.575 million contract Friday to avoid arbitration.

Freeman threw 50.1 innings for the Braves last season, recording a 4.29 ERA. He finished with an above-average 26.9 percent strikeout rate, but his 14.8 percent walk rate was too high to make him anything more than a middle reliever.

