Freeman (elbow) cleared waivers Monday and elected free agency, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Freeman tossed five innings for the Nationals this season, allowing just one run but posting a poor 6:7 K:BB. He was shut down with an elbow issue in mid-August and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery, a procedure which will presumably keep him out for the entirety of the 2021 campaign. Freeman owns a solid 3.58 ERA in 233.2 career big-league innings, but it's not clear that any team will want to pay a 33-year-old who's thrown a total of seven innings across the last two seasons just to recover from surgery.