Braves' Shane Greene: Loses grip on closer's role
Greene has lost his job as Atlanta's closer for the time being, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Greene hasn't been able to find his groove since being dealt to the Braves, so skipper Brian Snitker will hand the closer's role to Mark Melancon for now. Given Greene's track record, he'll likely remain in a high-leverage role and could win back the job at a later date, though Melancon will be the primary closer for now, per Burns. Greene picked up a hold after allowing a hit and retiring one batter via the strikeout Friday night against the Marlins.
