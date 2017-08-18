Braves' Tyler Flowers: Hits solo shot Thursday
Flowers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Colorado.
It's been a surprising campaign from the 31-year-old backstop, as Flowers boasts a .293/.385/.459 slash line with 10 homers, 38 RBI and 38 runs. While he's splitting time with Kurt Suzuki behind the dish, Flowers checks out as a serviceable catcher for deeper fantasy settings. Just keep in mind that his part-time work caps his upside.
