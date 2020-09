Flowers went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Nationals.

The pair of extra-base hits were Flowers' first since Aug. 22. Though Flowers owns a more-than-respectable .884 OPS on the season, playing time has been hard to come by for the 34-year-old, who is the clear No. 2 backstop behind Travis d'Arnaud. Flowers will bow out of the lineup for Monday's series opener versus Miami with d'Arnaud stepping back in behind the plate.