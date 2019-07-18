Wahl (knee) has been throwing off a mound, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Wahl underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in March, but he's been making solid progress in his recovery. He's already been cleared to throw off a mound, and the next step will be to face live hitters, per Minnaert. It's also worth noting that Wahl has dropped 15-to-20 pounds while on the injured list. If all goes according to plan, there's a chance the right-hander could return to Milwaukee's bullpen before the 2019 campaign comes to a close.

