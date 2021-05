Wahl (oblique) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Wahl missed the start of the regular season due to a right oblique strain but had been on a rehab assignment since May 11. He recently joined Triple-A Nashville and posted a 4.50 ERA in four innings across five relief appearances, and he'll remain with the minor-league squad after he was reinstated Monday.