Wahl (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday.
Wahl is finally ready to make his 2021 debut after he was sidelined for the better part of two months with a right oblique strain. Due to the time he missed, Wahl will likely need to make several relief appearances at Biloxi and/or Triple-A Nashville before the Brewers feel comfortable reinstating him from the 60-day injured list. Once activated, Wahl will likely fill a lower-leverage role out of the Milwaukee bullpen.