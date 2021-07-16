The Dodgers released Wahl on Tuesday before re-signing him on a minor-league contract Thursday.
Wahl lost out on a spot on the 40-man roster when the Dodgers designated him for assignment Tuesday, but he ended up sticking in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers. While Los Angeles is presumably retaining him on a more club-friendly minor-league deal, Wahl's lack of a 40-man roster spot will remain an obstacle in him receiving a call-up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 29-year-old right-hander hasn't found much success while pitching at three different minor-league affiliates in 2021, posting a collective 11.12 ERA across 11.1 innings.