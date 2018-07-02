Brewers' Branlyn Jaraba: Inks $1.1 million deal with Brewers

Jaraba agreed to a $1.1 million deal with the Brewers on Monday.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound Colombian infielder, Jaraba has some of the best raw power in this year's July 2 international signing class, with some evaluators projecting it as a future plus tool. Given his size and the fact he won't turn 17 until March, it's understandable that not many people expect him to stick up the middle. His best bet of profiling as a regular is if he can prove to be a competent defender at third base. He could hit for average and power if he maxes out, and his bat will have to carry him, as he is a below-average runner.

