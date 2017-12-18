Davis signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Davis spent the entire 2017 campaign with Triple-A Reno, finishing the season with an unremarkable 4.38 ERA across 63.2 innings. He did strike out 72 batters over that stretch, and his high strikeout potential could potentially earn him an opportunity to pitch out of the Brewers' bullpen at some point in 2018. The 31-year-old held his own in his only major-league stint, compiling a 3.12 ERA and 12:1 K:BB across 8.2 innings with the Nationals back in 2013.