Bauers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Bauers cut Pittsburgh's lead to 7-6 with his eighth-inning grand slam but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback. He now has four home runs this season and two in his last four appearances. He's gone 8-for-22 (.364) with nine RBI so far in May. Bauers owns a .244/.326/.476 slash line with 10 extra-base hits and 21 RBI this season.