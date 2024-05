Koenig will open Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Koenig gave up a hit and a walk and struck out a batter in two-thirds of an inning while serving as an opener during Friday's win -- good enough to earn a second consecutive opening gig. He will presumably remain in the game for just an inning or two before handing the ball to Colin Rea, who was originally scheduled to start Saturday.