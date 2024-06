Koenig will serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher for Monday's game in Philadelphia, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Koenig will work as an opener for Milwaukee for the third time this season, with both of his previous two "starts" coming in back-to-back games May 24 and 25 versus the Red Sox. He'll likely cover one or two innings before turning the game over to Bryse Wilson, who is expected to operate as a bulk reliever.