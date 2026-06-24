Brewers' Jared Koenig: Likely to return over weekend

The Brewers are expected to activate Koenig (elbow) from the 15-day injured list at some point during their weekend series with the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Koenig has been on the shelf since April 6 while recovering from an UCL sprain, but he's been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville since late May. He's been particularly effective over his last three appearances, turning in a 6:1 K:BB while giving up one run in 2.1 innings. His impending return from the IL will give the Brewers another left-handed option out of the bullpen.