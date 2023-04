Henderson is being held back in extended spring training in an effort to manage his workload this season, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Henderson was limited to 13.2 innings in the lower minors late last season after undergoing an elbow surgery in spring training, so he wasn't going to be able to pitch a full season this year anyway. He is currently pitching in extended spring training and will reportedly join a rotation at Single-A or High-A later this spring.