Henderson (oblique) will open the year on the injured list with High-A Wisconsin, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Henderson, a righty, exited a March 17 Spring Breakout game with left oblique discomfort. He displayed increased velocity this spring prior to the injury, but we will have to wait a few weeks before seeing if he can hold that mid-90s fastball velocity deep into starts. Last year, Henderson had a 2.75 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and a 106:26 K:BB in 78.2 innings as a command specialist with low-90s fastball and a plus changeup at Single-A.