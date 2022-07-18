The Brewers have selected Moore with the 72nd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The son of Royals general manager Dayton Moore, Robert was announced as a shortstop but he may end up at second base. Moore may not have a true plus tool, but he could develop into a plus defender at the keystone if he ends up moving back there. At 5-foot-9, the Arkansas product lacks the ability to really impact the ball consistently, but the switch hitter can flash some power on occasion, especially from the left side.