Frelick went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 3-2 win against the Reds.

After collecting four singles in six at-bats in his first two games in the majors, Frelick slugged a solo shot to right field in the sixth inning Monday for his first homer (and first extra-base hit). The 23-year-old also drew a walk in the contest, so he's reached base seven times in 12 plate appearances thus far. That pace is unsustainable, but Frelick is proving to be a dynamic addition to the Brewers' lineup and to fantasy squads that roster him.