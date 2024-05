Frelick went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-4 win against the Cubs on Thursday.

Frelick singled and came around to score on a Joey Ortiz double in the second inning and added another base hit in the fourth. Frelick has had a part-time role recently, playing against right-handed pitchers and sitting against most lefties. Since May 20, he has started five of a possible 10 games while hitting seventh in the Brewers lineup.